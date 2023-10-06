Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
What the decision to curtail HS2 and embrace cars means for the UK's cities

By Chia-Lin Chen, Lecturer in Urban and Regional Planning, University of Liverpool
Rail has long been hailed as the cleanest means of public transport. HS2’s demise will undermine the UK’s ability to improve its rail infrastructure and potentially lead to greater inequality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
