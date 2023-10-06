Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Chinese Activist Seriously Ill in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
The prominent Chinese lawyer and writer Yang Maodong, better known as Guo Feixiong, is in a “critical state of health” five months into his eight-year prison term on baseless charges of  “incitement to subvert state power.” Guo’s health reportedly deteriorated after he went on a hunger strike around August, causing his weight to drop nearly by half. Click to expand Image Guo Feixiong on the Great Wall of China, July 2012.   © 2012 Private To many people in China, the 57-year-old Guo is a hero. Born at the start of China’s Cultural Revolution, he grew up poor in the countryside, but…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
