Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK bonds have hit a 25-year high – here's what that means for the economy

By David McMillan, Professor in Finance, University of Stirling
It’s been more than a year since the UK economy was thrown into crisis after then-prime minister Liz Truss suggested making a wealth of unfunded tax cuts in her September 2022 mini-budget. But a recent bond market sell-off has now sent borrowing costs rocketing again, pushing the bond market even higher than after Truss’s announcement.

Yields on UK treasury bonds – the rate the UK government must pay to borrow money – have risen to approximately…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
