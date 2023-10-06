Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Holly by Stephen King: a timely work of crime fiction about not judging a book by its cover

By Andrew Dix, Senior Lecturer in American Literature and Film, Loughborough University
At the age of 76, with nearly 70 novels and short story collections behind him, American author Stephen King shows few signs of slowing down. His latest novel Holly, hefty in scale and elaborate in plotting, is the work of an energetic writer, not one who is getting tired.

The book is a compelling composite of the crime and horror genres, as addictive as the cigarettes which the title character finds herself smoking, as she investigates a spate of abductions in a midwest town.

One of the incidental pleasures offered by Holly is its allusion to books from earlier in King’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bolivian high school students want to redefine conversation around environment and climate change
~ US regulator is suing Amazon – here's what this could mean for your online shopping
~ You've heard of long COVID, but did you know there might also be a long cold?
~ Climate change is disrupting ocean currents. We’re using satellites and ships to understand how
~ We don't need a hydrotherapy pool in every school, but we do need quality public education for all kids
~ Jon Fosse wins the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature for giving 'voice to the unsayable'
~ Polish Government Ups Anti-Migrant Rhetoric Ahead of Elections
~ Brazil´s Supreme Court A Step Closer to Decriminalizing Abortion
~ 6 reasons why global temperatures are spiking right now
~ Campaign trail threats and abuse reinforce the need to protect NZ’s women politicians – before they quit for good
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter