Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'No safe space in society': new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia

By Kathleen Openshaw, Lecturer in School of Social Sciences, Western Sydney University
The UN working group visited Australia for the first time in December last year. Their task was to evaluate the human rights situation of people of African descent living in Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People with private health insurance save the government $550 a year, on average
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Greens Jordon Steele-John on the disability royal commission and Bill Shorten's NDIS reforms
~ Philippine Drag Artist Arrested for ‘Offending Religion’
~ Friday essay: Lessons in Chemistry – the real Prince Charming in this 'bad romance' is a good dog
~ It's not just Victoria's iconic mountain ash trees at risk – it's every species in their community
~ For people with communication disability, complaining about their treatment isn't so simple
~ Why the 'drug dealers defence' doesn't work for exporting coal. It's actually Economics 101
~ Is there really a 1 in 6 chance of human extinction this century?
~ How Arctic landscapes and Canadian cityscapes share a similar pattern
~ Humans got to America 7,000 years earlier than thought, new research confirms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter