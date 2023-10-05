Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Greens Jordon Steele-John on the disability royal commission and Bill Shorten's NDIS reforms

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this podcast, Greens Senator and disability advocate Jordon Steele-John, who campaigned for the Royal Commission, joins The Conversation to give us his take on the report.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'No safe space in society': new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia
~ People with private health insurance save the government $550 a year, on average
~ Philippine Drag Artist Arrested for ‘Offending Religion’
~ Friday essay: Lessons in Chemistry – the real Prince Charming in this 'bad romance' is a good dog
~ It's not just Victoria's iconic mountain ash trees at risk – it's every species in their community
~ For people with communication disability, complaining about their treatment isn't so simple
~ Why the 'drug dealers defence' doesn't work for exporting coal. It's actually Economics 101
~ Is there really a 1 in 6 chance of human extinction this century?
~ How Arctic landscapes and Canadian cityscapes share a similar pattern
~ Humans got to America 7,000 years earlier than thought, new research confirms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter