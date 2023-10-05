Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's not just Victoria's iconic mountain ash trees at risk – it's every species in their community

By David Lindenmayer, Professor, The Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Chris Taylor, Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Elle Bowd, Research fellow, Australian National University
Kita Ashman, Adjunct research associate, Charles Sturt University
When we think of extinction, we think of individual species. But nature doesn’t operate like that. Entire communities and even whole ecosystems are now so compromised they could be lost entirely. Australia now has about 100 ecological communities at risk.

One of those is the iconic Mountain Ash (Eucalyptus regnans) community in Victoria’s Central Highlands. Many of us know and love these regal trees, the tallest flowering plant in the world. But decades of logging, repeated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippine Drag Artist Arrested for ‘Offending Religion’
~ Friday essay: Lessons in Chemistry – the real Prince Charming in this 'bad romance' is a good dog
~ For people with communication disability, complaining about their treatment isn't so simple
~ Why the 'drug dealers defence' doesn't work for exporting coal. It's actually Economics 101
~ Is there really a 1 in 6 chance of human extinction this century?
~ How Arctic landscapes and Canadian cityscapes share a similar pattern
~ Humans got to America 7,000 years earlier than thought, new research confirms
~ Mauritian Court Finds Sodomy Law Unconstitutional, Discriminatory
~ Brazil´s Supreme Court A Step Closer to Decriminalizing Abortion
~ Advanced British Standard: A-level replacement will require more teachers – but bonuses may not be the way to get them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter