Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For people with communication disability, complaining about their treatment isn't so simple

By Abby Foster, Allied Health Research Advisor, Monash Health; Adjunct senior lecturer, La Trobe University; Adjunct research fellow, School of Primary & Allied Health Care, Monash University
Lucette Lanyon, Lecturer in Speech Pathology, School of Allied Health, Human Services and Sport; Research Affiliate in the Centre for Research Excellence in Aphasia Recovery and Rehabilitation, La Trobe University
The government taskforce responding to the disability royal commission recommendations needs to learn from the stories shared and also how they were communicated.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
