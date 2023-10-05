Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Arctic landscapes and Canadian cityscapes share a similar pattern

By Sam Anderson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Simon Fraser University
Jonas Eschenfelder, PhD Candidate, Simon Fraser University
Shawn M. Chartrand, Assistant Professor of Environmental Science, Simon Fraser University
The year 2023 has been one of extremes, from heatwaves that baked millions across the globe and made the summer the world’s hottest on record to the fires that forced tens of thousands to evacuate across Western Canada. From the feel of surprising warmth in the mid-winter sun to the crinkle and cracking of leaves dried by drought, you can witness climate change with all of your senses.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippine Drag Artist Arrested for ‘Offending Religion’
~ Friday essay: Lessons in Chemistry – the real Prince Charming in this 'bad romance' is a good dog
~ It's not just Victoria's iconic mountain ash trees at risk – it's every species in their community
~ For people with communication disability, complaining about their treatment isn't so simple
~ Why the 'drug dealers defence' doesn't work for exporting coal. It's actually Economics 101
~ Is there really a 1 in 6 chance of human extinction this century?
~ Humans got to America 7,000 years earlier than thought, new research confirms
~ Mauritian Court Finds Sodomy Law Unconstitutional, Discriminatory
~ Brazil´s Supreme Court A Step Closer to Decriminalizing Abortion
~ Advanced British Standard: A-level replacement will require more teachers – but bonuses may not be the way to get them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter