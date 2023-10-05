Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mauritian Court Finds Sodomy Law Unconstitutional, Discriminatory

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A march for the rights of LGBT people and gender equality in the town of Rose Hill, Mauritius, June 2, 2007. © 2007 Jean Alain Laportine/Reuters Two landmark judgments of the Supreme Court of Mauritius have struck down the provision in the Criminal Code that outlawed consensual sex between men, rejecting the law as a discriminatory colonial relic. In a case brought by an individual, Abdool Ridwan Firaas Ah Seek, and supported by the LGBT group Collectif-Arc-en-Ciel, the court ruled that the prohibition on discrimination on grounds of “sex” in the Constitution should…


© Human Rights Watch
