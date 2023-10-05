Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil´s Supreme Court A Step Closer to Decriminalizing Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People take part in a march in defense of legal abortion on International Safe Abortion Day at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 28, 2023. © 2023 Cris Faga/NurPhoto via AP Photo Brazil’s Supreme Court is now considering a case that could decriminalize abortion in the country up to 12 weeks of gestation. This case had previously been on hold since 2018, when the Court held a public hearing at which Human Rights Watch urged it to consider Brazil’s obligations under international law in reaching its ruling. Brazil’s current legislation regulating abortion,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippine Drag Artist Arrested for ‘Offending Religion’
~ Friday essay: Lessons in Chemistry – the real Prince Charming in this 'bad romance' is a good dog
~ It's not just Victoria's iconic mountain ash trees at risk – it's every species in their community
~ For people with communication disability, complaining about their treatment isn't so simple
~ Why the 'drug dealers defence' doesn't work for exporting coal. It's actually Economics 101
~ Is there really a 1 in 6 chance of human extinction this century?
~ How Arctic landscapes and Canadian cityscapes share a similar pattern
~ Humans got to America 7,000 years earlier than thought, new research confirms
~ Mauritian Court Finds Sodomy Law Unconstitutional, Discriminatory
~ Advanced British Standard: A-level replacement will require more teachers – but bonuses may not be the way to get them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter