Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Advanced British Standard: A-level replacement will require more teachers – but bonuses may not be the way to get them

By Joshua Fullard, Assistant Professor of Behavioural Science, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a new qualification to replace A-levels and T-levels. The planned Advanced British Standard (ABS) will also come with more teaching time for students: an extra 195 hours over two years.

But there’s a problem. More teaching hours means more teachers – and the Department for Education is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Holly by Stephen King: a timely work of crime fiction about not judging a book but its cover
~ Physician associates: a solution for healthcare staff shortages or a colonial throwback?
~ The FIFA Women's World Cup is closing its gap with the men's tournament
~ Record immigration will put pressure on NZ's population, infrastructure and productivity – where’s the election debate?
~ Calling the war in Ukraine a 'tragedy' shelters its perpetrators from blame and responsibility
~ Argentina: Violent repression and criminalization in response to protests in Jujuy
~ Protect children at all times and at all places, UN envoys tell nations
~ We value your feedback – here's how to let us know what you think
~ Advanced British Standard: Sunak's proposed replacement for A-levels and T-levels could make education less divisive
~ Why are brown and Black people supporting the far right?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter