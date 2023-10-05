Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Holly by Stephen King: a timely work of crime fiction about not judging a book but its cover

By Andrew Dix, Senior Lecturer in American Literature and Film, Loughborough University
At the age of 76, with nearly 70 novels and short story collections behind him, American author Stephen King shows few signs of slowing down. His latest novel Holly, hefty in scale and elaborate in plotting, is the work of an energetic writer, not one who is getting tired.

The book is a compelling composite of the crime and horror genres, as addictive as the cigarettes which the title character finds herself smoking, as she investigates a spate of abductions in a midwest town.

One of the incidental pleasures offered by Holly is its allusion to books from earlier in King’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Advanced British Standard: A-level replacement will require more teachers – but bonuses may not be the way to get them
~ Physician associates: a solution for healthcare staff shortages or a colonial throwback?
~ The FIFA Women's World Cup is closing its gap with the men's tournament
~ Record immigration will put pressure on NZ's population, infrastructure and productivity – where’s the election debate?
~ Calling the war in Ukraine a 'tragedy' shelters its perpetrators from blame and responsibility
~ Argentina: Violent repression and criminalization in response to protests in Jujuy
~ Protect children at all times and at all places, UN envoys tell nations
~ We value your feedback – here's how to let us know what you think
~ Advanced British Standard: Sunak's proposed replacement for A-levels and T-levels could make education less divisive
~ Why are brown and Black people supporting the far right?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter