The FIFA Women's World Cup is closing its gap with the men's tournament
By Sabeena Jalal, Senior Researcher, Department of Family Practice, University of British Columbia
Clare Ardern, Assistant Professor in Physiotherapy, University of British Columbia
Karim Khan, Professor, Department of Family Practice and the School of Kinesiology, University of British Columbia
The Women’s World Cup is emerging from the shadow of its male counterpart, breaking attendance records and drawing a global audience.This surge in popularity is a win for gender equality.
- Thursday, October 5, 2023