Advanced British Standard: Sunak's proposed replacement for A-levels and T-levels could make education less divisive

By Elizabeth Gregory, Lecturer in Education, University of Manchester
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced plans to scrap A-levels and the recently introduced T-levels. He unveiled proposals for young people to instead study the new Advanced British Standard…The Conversation


