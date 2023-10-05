Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are brown and Black people supporting the far right?

By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Prof. Daniel Martinez HoSang of Yale University discusses the rising popularity of the far-right with people of colour – what he calls multicultural white supremacy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
