Baby formula preparation machines might not reach NHS recommended temperatures for killing bacteria – new research
By Aimee Grant, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Amy Brown, Professor of Child Public Health, Swansea University
Sara Jones, Senior lecturer at Lactation and Infant Feeding Translational research centre, Swansea University
New research finds that 85% of formula preparation machines tested were dispensing water that did not appear to reach NHS recommended temperatures for preparing bottles of formula.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 5, 2023