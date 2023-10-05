Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How dormant plant traits could be reawakened to unlock fertiliser-free farming

By Giles Oldroyd, Professor of Crop Science, University of Cambridge
Farming has made crop plants reliant on synthetic fertilisers, but we can reactivate their ability to engage with beneficial microorganisms and make them more independent.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
