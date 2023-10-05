Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil snake traces: another world-first find on South Africa's Cape south coast

By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Hayley Cawthra, Specialist Scientist, Council for Geoscience
Snakes are familiar, distinctive – and often feared – reptiles. And they’ve been around for a long time: body fossils found in the UK, Portugal and the US stretch all the way back to the late Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago.

Until now, though, there hasn’t been a single description of a surface fossilised snake trace – a mark on a surface that’s become cemented and re-exposed over time – anywhere in the world.

There are probably several reasons for this. One is that the tracks of large quadrupeds…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We value your feedback – here's how to let us know what you think
~ Advanced British Standard: Sunak's proposed replacement for A-levels and T-levels could make education less divisive
~ Why are brown and Black people supporting the far right?
~ Polar bears may struggle to produce milk for their cubs as climate change melts sea ice
~ Fall COVID-19 update: Will there be a new surge? Who should get the new mRNA vaccines? Are they safe and effective?
~ Why are thousands of Kaiser health care workers on strike? 5 questions answered
~ Lucy Letby investigation: UK corporate manslaughter cases tend to be complex and can take years to reach a finding
~ Black Sabbath – The Ballet: a heavy metal expert reviews this 'spectacle of entertainment'
~ Baby formula preparation machines might not reach NHS recommended temperatures for killing bacteria – new research
~ How dormant plant traits could be reawakened to unlock fertiliser-free farming
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter