Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia, China Unfit for UN’s Top Rights Body

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP (New York) – United Nations member countries should deny Russia and China seats on the UN Human Rights Council in voting at the UN General Assembly on October 10, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. Authorities in both countries have been responsible for numerous crimes against humanity as well as other grave human rights violations, making them fall far short of…


© Human Rights Watch -
