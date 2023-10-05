Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Voice: why Australia is holding a referendum on First Nations representation to government – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Carissa Lee, First Nations and Public Policy Editor, The Conversation
Australia goes to the polls on October 14 in a referendum on whether to enshrine an Indigenous advisory body, known as the Voice to Parliament, into the country’s constitution.

In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, a political theorist from the Torres Strait Islands, an archipelago between Australia and Papua New Guinea, explains the background to the Voice and the arguments for and against it. Plus, we hear a view from Canada on how the Voice proposal compares with Indigenous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
