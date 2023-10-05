Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The splendid life of Jimmy Carter – 5 essential reads

By Howard Manly, Race + Equity Editor, The Conversation US
Beloved in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, Jimmy Carter became the 39th US president and used his office to make human rights a priority throughout the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Don't Look Now: moving, tender, haunting – and one of the best horror films of the last 50 years
~ I helped select the Nobel laureates in physics – here's how our committee decides
~ Ontario's 2-tier minimum wage: As discriminatory now as it was in the 1990s
~ The Voice: why Australia is holding a referendum on First Nations representation to government – podcast
~ Johannesburg has been hit by severe water shortages: new plan to manage the crisis isn't the answer
~ Millions of US children have mediocre reading skills, but engaged parents and a committed school curriculum can help
~ Climate change is a fiscal disaster for local governments − our study shows how it's testing communities in Florida
~ How a disgruntled scientist looking to prove his food wasn't fresh discovered radioactive tracers and won a Nobel Prize 80 years ago
~ Supreme Court is increasingly putting Christians' First Amendment rights ahead of others' dignity and rights to equal protection
~ The 'Zoom effect' and the possible link between videochatting and appearance dissatisfaction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter