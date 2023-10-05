Tolerance.ca
Grattan on Friday: Jacinta Price is the Coalition's official referendum voice, but Julian Leeser is determined to be heard

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In politics, one person’s setback is often another’s opportunity. That’s the story of the Coalition’s Julian Leeser and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price in the Voice referendum.

Leeser, the former shadow minister for Indigenous Australians, is a highly active “yes” campaigner. As of late this week, he had done about 90 webinars, public meetings and speeches advocating for the Voice.

Price, who took Leeser’s place when he quit the front bench after the Liberals decided to oppose the Voice, has become the star of the “no” campaign.

Leeser, who describes himself as a…The Conversation


