Human Rights Observatory

IMF / World Bank: Systemic Reforms Needed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Monetary Fund building in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik (Marrakesh) – Discussions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Annual Meetings that open in Marrakesh, Morocco, on October 9, 2023, should prioritize systemic reforms to align policies with human rights, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing a video to illustrate the concerns. The changes are needed because current policies are compounding poverty and inequality. The five-minute video features Shanthi, a woman living in Sri Lanka who is…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
