Guarantee Right to Return to Nagorno Karabakh

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A convoy of cars of ethnic Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh, September 26, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov (Berlin, October 5, 2023) – Governments involved in facilitating talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia should secure concrete commitments from Azerbaijan’s president on respecting, protecting, and implementing the right to return of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, Human Rights Watch said today. More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians, nearly the entire current population of the area, have fled in recent days. Azerbaijan’s plan for reintegration of…


