Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olympic Committee’s Rights Commitments Tested in India

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image India's top female wrestlers and their supporters protest against Wrestling Federation of India President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual abuse, New Delhi, May 23, 2023. © 2023 Altaf Qadri/AP Photo The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is holding its 140th annual session from October 15 to 17 in Mumbai, India, where the government is expected to announce its bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in the western state of Gujarat. India has never hosted the Olympics and the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that now is the “right time.”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
