Suicide rates jumped after extreme drought in the Murray-Darling Basin – we have to do better as climate change intensifies
By Sarah Ann Wheeler, Professor in Water Economics, University of Adelaide
Alec Zuo, Associate Professor, School of Economics and Public Policy, University of Adelaide
Ying Xu, Research Fellow, School of Economics and Public Policy, University of Adelaide
Suicide rates jumped in the Murray Darling Basin following extreme drought and hotter temperatures, a new study shows. The findings highlight the need for action to manage climate change impacts.
- Wednesday, October 4, 2023