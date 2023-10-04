New path for early human migrations through a once-lush Arabia contradicts a single ‘out of Africa’ origin
By Michael Petraglia, Director, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
Mahmoud Abbas, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Institute of Marine Sciences, Shantou University
Zhongping Lai, Professor, Institute of Marine Sciences, Shantou University
Our species, Homo sapiens, migrated out of Africa multiple times – reaching the Levant and Arabia between 130,000 and 70,000 years ago, as exemplified by human fossils and archaeological sites found at various locations.
Little is known, however, about the pathways of these migrations. In a study published today in Science Advances, we find the now inhospitable and hyper-arid zone of the southern Jordan Rift Valley was frequently lush and well-watered in the past.
Our evidence suggests this valley…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 4, 2023