Human Rights Council: EU Fails Ethiopia’s Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People collect water from a tank in a compound of abandoned buildings, where internally displaced people are sheltered, near the town of Dubti, in the Afar region of northern Ethiopia, June 7, 2022. © 2022 Eduardo Soteras/AFP/Getty Images (Geneva) – The European Union and its members have backtracked on their support for continued international scrutiny of the human rights situation in Ethiopia at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Human Rights Watch said today. Countries had until October 4, 2023, to propose a resolution at the current session of the…


© Human Rights Watch
