Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Europe’s authoritarian populists maintain the illusion of a free press

By Fanni Toth, Postdoctoral Research Associate on POPBACK project , Loughborough University
Gerhard Schnyder, Professor of International Management & Political Economy, Loughborough University
Marlene Radl, PhD candidate in the Department of Political Science, Universität Wien
Authoritarian leaders might be good at damaging democracy, but unless they are pure dictators they often still need to worry about winning elections. In the last few years, Europe has seen the rise of a number of authoritarian populists who rely on winning mass support among ordinary people – as opposed to just rigging the vote.

In some cases they win with the help of successful or popular policies. In Hungary, for example – despite some…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human Rights Council: EU Fails Ethiopia’s Victims
~ Rishi Sunak packages U-turns as challenges to consensus politics – an improbable effort to rebrand as the candidate for change
~ Rishi Sunak is introducing the polarised climate politics of the US, Canada and Australia to the UK
~ How oil and gas company tax reliefs could lose the UK billions
~ What Rishi Sunak scrapping HS2 – and promising a new 'Network North'– means for the north of England
~ Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men, research suggests
~ Canada-India crisis: India's post-colonial era explains why it's on edge about Sikh separatism
~ What Wab Kinew's win in Manitoba reveals about the province's political history
~ Yes, the original Barbie is a stereotype — but children also create their own 'Barbie worlds'
~ Understanding the dynamics of snow cover in forests can help us predict flood risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter