Understanding the dynamics of snow cover in forests can help us predict flood risks
By Benjamin Bouchard, Étudiant-chercheur au doctorat en génie des eaux, Université Laval
Daniel Nadeau, Professeur titulaire en hydrologie des régions froides, Université Laval
Florent Domine, Professeur, chimie, Université Laval
A better understanding of the interactions between the boreal forest and snow will make it possible to improve hydrological models and ensure optimal management of the resource.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 4, 2023