Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The case for continuing to write by hand

By Javier Marín Serrano, Profesor Titular de Universidad. Psicología del Lenguaje. Psicología del Pensamiento, Universidad de Murcia
Miguel Ángel Pérez-Sánchez, Profesor Titular del Dpto. de Psicología Básica y Metodología, Universidad de Murcia
Olena Vasylets, Profesora asociada, Facultad de Filología y Comunicación, Universitat de Barcelona
How does typing affect the way we process what we write, and what are the consequences of giving up handwriting at school age?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human Rights Council: EU Fails Ethiopia’s Victims
~ How Europe’s authoritarian populists maintain the illusion of a free press
~ Rishi Sunak packages U-turns as challenges to consensus politics – an improbable effort to rebrand as the candidate for change
~ Rishi Sunak is introducing the polarised climate politics of the US, Canada and Australia to the UK
~ How oil and gas company tax reliefs could lose the UK billions
~ What Rishi Sunak scrapping HS2 – and promising a new 'Network North'– means for the north of England
~ Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men, research suggests
~ Canada-India crisis: India's post-colonial era explains why it's on edge about Sikh separatism
~ What Wab Kinew's win in Manitoba reveals about the province's political history
~ Yes, the original Barbie is a stereotype — but children also create their own 'Barbie worlds'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter