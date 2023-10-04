Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

With the world at a crossroads, social movements in the Americas can offer answers

By Amnesty International
This year will mark the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This document, the result of extensive negotiations between the countries that comprised the recently created United Nations, aimed to establish a series of basic agreements to guarantee freedom, equality and dignity for everyone. Indisputably, given the historical context […] The post With the world at a crossroads, social movements in the Americas can offer answers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


