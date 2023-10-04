Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Portraits of exile: Iranian journalist Maryam Mirza

By Maryam Mirza
Journalist Maryam Mirza draws inspiration from the brave women of Iran, prompting her to share her own story and to chronicle the experiences of other Iranian women in exile in Berlin.


© Global Voices
