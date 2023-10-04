Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lion protection fee paid by tourists could help stop trophy hunting – South African study

By Neil D’Cruze, Global Head of Wildlife Research, World Animal Protection, and Visiting Researcher, Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU), University of Oxford
Angie Elwin, Wildlife Research Manager at World Animal Protection and Visiting Research Fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University
Herbert Ntuli, Senior Lecturer, University of Pretoria
Lion protection fees paid by tourists could pave the way for a responsible transition away from trophy hunting without affecting the communities that rely on hunting revenue.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
