Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Arrests and raids at NewsClick signals attack on media critical of the government

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrests of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after a series of raids on the homes and offices of several journalists associated with the digital news media on Tuesday in Delhi and Mumbai, Aakar Patel, chair of board at Amnesty International India, […] The post India: Arrests and raids at NewsClick signals attack on media critical of the government appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
