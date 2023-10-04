Tolerance.ca
Everything Now: eating disorder recovery is treated with sensitivity and nuance in Netflix comedy drama

By Su Holmes, Professor of TV Studies, University of East Anglia
Netflix couldn’t have chosen a more resonant title than Everything Now for their new comedy drama series. When I came out of a residential clinic in 2009 for treatment of anorexia, I did a parachute jump, started volunteering and decided to have a baby on my own. Some of these were impulsive – yet heartfelt – attempts to “catch up” on a life that had been passing me by.

This sense of things moving on while you have been trapped in the depths of an eating disorder is probably even more potent in the


