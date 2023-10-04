Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we hired 2023 Nobel laureate Anne L'Huillier – and why we knew she was destined for greatness

By Sune Svanberg, Emeritus Professor of Physics, Lund University
Most of the atomic physics division at Lund University were assembled in a spacious room with a big screen to await the announcement of the 2023 Nobel laureates in physics from the Royal Academy of Sciences on October 3. Of course, the Nobel secrecy is perfect, but there was still some expectation in the air.

When the screen with the laureates appeared, and with our colleague Anne…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -

