Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why was the US House speaker just ousted from his job? And what does it mean for the Republican Party?

By Lester Munson, Non-resident fellow, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been ousted – by his own Republican Party – from the second-most important post in the American government.

It was the first time in US history a speaker had been voted out in this way. As speaker of the House of Representatives, McCarthy was the most powerful single individual in the legislative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
