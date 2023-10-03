Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Reconsider ‘Anonymous Birthing’ Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pregnant woman in Seoul, South Korea.  © RUNSTUDIO/Getty Images (Seoul) – The South Korean government should reconsider the new Protected Birth Bill, which promotes anonymous births and adoption or orphanage care as solutions to unregistered births and unwanted pregnancies, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to South Korean National Assembly members. The bill, set for a National Assembly vote on October 25, 2023, fails to address the underlying reasons for unregistered births, including lack of access to safe abortions and sexuality education, inadequate support…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grocery retailers are benefiting from food subsidies in Northern Canada
~ Climate change challenges marine conservation efforts in Atlantic Canada
~ From glowing cats to wombats, fluorescent mammals are much more common than you'd think
~ Women and girls continue to be killed, based on gender alone
~ Female animals teach each other to choose unusual males – new research
~ The battle for NZ’s farming heartland: Groundswell, ACT and the changing face of rural politics
~ No, stress won't dry up your milk. How to keep breastfeeding your baby in an emergency
~ In the depths of Hobart's MONA, a volcano is stirring
~ Is marriage modern? Anna Kate Blair's novel poses the question, but doesn't answer it
~ 'Emotionally, he's destroyed me': why intimate partner sexual violence needs to be taken as seriously as stranger rape
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter