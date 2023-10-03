Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Female animals teach each other to choose unusual males – new research

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
My friend recently changed their favourite celebrity crush from Anna Kendrick to Lily James. While some people could see the attraction, others might not. So, what is it that attracts us to potential mates? A new study suggests that female animals learn from other females to prefer distinctive males as mates.

Sexual selection involves the evolution of traits such as the long, elaborate tail of the peacock.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
