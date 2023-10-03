Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The battle for NZ’s farming heartland: Groundswell, ACT and the changing face of rural politics

By Hugh Campbell, Professor of Sociology, Gender Studies and Criminology, University of Otago
Farmers once held immense power in New Zealand, and the National Party was their natural home. But the old order has been under threat for some time, with this election making the fault lines clear.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Female animals teach each other to choose unusual males – new research
~ No, stress won't dry up your milk. How to keep breastfeeding your baby in an emergency
~ In the depths of Hobart's MONA, a volcano is stirring
~ Is marriage modern? Anna Kate Blair's novel poses the question, but doesn't answer it
~ 'Emotionally, he's destroyed me': why intimate partner sexual violence needs to be taken as seriously as stranger rape
~ Have some economists severely underestimated the financial hit from climate change? Recent evidence suggests yes
~ How might the First Nations Voice to Parliament referendum affect Australia's international reputation?
~ Nobel prize in physics awarded for work unveiling the secrets of electrons
~ Book review: African thinkers analyse some of the big issues of our time - race, belonging and identity
~ 'We could eradicate malaria by 2040' says expert after revolutionary vaccine is approved by WHO
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter