Book review: African thinkers analyse some of the big issues of our time - race, belonging and identity

By Ademola Adesola, Assistant Professor, Mount Royal University
The subjects of race, identity and belonging are often fraught with contention and uneasiness. Who are you? Who belongs? Who is native, or indigenous to a place? These perennial questions arise around the world.

They are the subject of the book The Paradox(es) of Diasporic Identity, Race and Belonging, edited by Benjamin Maiangwa, a political scientist at Lakehead University in Canada.

The contributors are academics, mostly…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
