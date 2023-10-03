LGBTQ+ Americans feel they are just getting by in retirement and face greater financial risks
By Marc Cohen, Clinical Professor of Gerontology and Co-Director LeadingAge LTSS Center, UMass Boston
Jane Tavares, Senior Research Fellow and Lecturer of Gerontology, LeadingAge LTSS Center @UMass Boston, UMass Boston
Molly Wylie, Ph.D. Candidate in Gerontology, UMass Boston
While preparing for retirement can be difficult for anyone, LGBTQ+ Americans face unique challenges that can cast a shadow over their golden years. For example, LGBTQ+ people over age 60 leave the workforce sooner, are less likely to believe that their retirement savings are on track and struggle more to pay medical bills than their straight and cisgender counterparts. They’re also twice as likely to report having experienced discrimination in the past year.
These findings are based on our analysis…
- Tuesday, October 3rd 2023