Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBTQ+ Americans feel they are just getting by in retirement and face greater financial risks

By Marc Cohen, Clinical Professor of Gerontology and Co-Director LeadingAge LTSS Center, UMass Boston
Jane Tavares, Senior Research Fellow and Lecturer of Gerontology, LeadingAge LTSS Center @UMass Boston, UMass Boston
Molly Wylie, Ph.D. Candidate in Gerontology, UMass Boston
While preparing for retirement can be difficult for anyone, LGBTQ+ Americans face unique challenges that can cast a shadow over their golden years. For example, LGBTQ+ people over age 60 leave the workforce sooner, are less likely to believe that their retirement savings are on track and struggle more to pay medical bills than their straight and cisgender counterparts. They’re also twice as likely to report having experienced discrimination in the past year.

These findings are based on our analysisThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Female animals teach each other to choose unusual males – new research
~ The battle for NZ’s farming heartland: Groundswell, ACT and the changing face of rural politics
~ No, stress won't dry up your milk. How to keep breastfeeding your baby in an emergency
~ In the depths of Hobart's MONA, a volcano is stirring
~ Is marriage modern? Anna Kate Blair's novel poses the question, but doesn't answer it
~ 'Emotionally, he's destroyed me': why intimate partner sexual violence needs to be taken as seriously as stranger rape
~ Have some economists severely underestimated the financial hit from climate change? Recent evidence suggests yes
~ How might the First Nations Voice to Parliament referendum affect Australia's international reputation?
~ Nobel prize in physics awarded for work unveiling the secrets of electrons
~ Book review: African thinkers analyse some of the big issues of our time - race, belonging and identity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter