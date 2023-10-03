Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I'm working to revitalize an Indigenous language and bring it into the future

By John-Paul Chalykoff, Assistant Professor in Anishinaabe Studies, Algoma University
Language is foundational to Indigenous communities, including my own, and a vital connection to our cultures.

It is well documented how residential schools in Canada and boarding schools in the U.S. devastated Indigenous languages and severed cultural connections. While our languages…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
