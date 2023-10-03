Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The dawn of domestic robots could dramatically cut gender inequality when it comes to household work

By Ekaterina Hertog, Associate Professor in AI and Society, Oxford Internet Institute and Institute for Ethcis in AI, University of Oxford
Lulu Shi, Lecturer, Department of Education and Research Associate, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford
Domestic work is vital for society to function. Meals need to be cooked, clothes and homes cleaned, and people need to be cared for. These tasks take time and, generally speaking, are not shared equally within households.

Some of these tasks are now becoming automated. This could benefit gender equality, but we also need to monitor some of the risks.

Women continue to do more unpaid domestic work than men in most households. Yet the extent of gender inequality when it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
