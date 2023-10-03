The dawn of domestic robots could dramatically cut gender inequality when it comes to household work
By Ekaterina Hertog, Associate Professor in AI and Society, Oxford Internet Institute and Institute for Ethcis in AI, University of Oxford
Lulu Shi, Lecturer, Department of Education and Research Associate, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford
Domestic work is vital for society to function. Meals need to be cooked, clothes and homes cleaned, and people need to be cared for. These tasks take time and, generally speaking, are not shared equally within households.
Some of these tasks are now becoming automated. This could benefit gender equality, but we also need to monitor some of the risks.
Women continue to do more unpaid domestic work than men in most households. Yet the extent of gender inequality when it…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 3rd 2023