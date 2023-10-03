Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Airlines are being hit by anti-greenwashing litigation – here's what makes them perfect targets

By Calum Maclaren, PhD Candidate, Climate Litigation, University College Dublin
A wave of anti-“greenwashing” litigation is seeking to hold major players in the aviation industry to account for sensational claims of being sustainable, low-carbon or contributing to net zero. While the industry has faced legal backlash in the past, the dramatic proliferation of these cases may spell disaster for major airlines.

It’s not hard to see why the aviation industry has provoked the ire of climate activists. Flying is responsible for a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
