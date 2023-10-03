Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Atrocity crimes still being committed in Ethiopia, UN experts warn

Independent UN human rights experts are warning that there is “an overwhelming risk” atrocity crimes “will continue” in Ethiopia. in a new report released on Tuesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indigenous Peoples Day offers a reminder of Native American history − including the scalping they endured at the hands of Colonists
~ Reagan wouldn't recognize Trump-style 'conservatism' – a look at how the GOP has changed
~ I'm working to revitalize an Indigenous language and bring it into the future
~ AI-generated misinformation: 3 teachable skills to help address it
~ France's decision to leave Niger was a bad move: three reasons why
~ The dawn of domestic robots could dramatically cut gender inequality when it comes to household work
~ Sycamore Gap: what the long life of a single tree can tell us about centuries of change
~ Airlines are being hit by anti-greenwashing litigation – here's what makes them perfect targets
~ Cosmetic surgery boosts some people’s mental health – but for others it makes problems worse
~ Death of the Armenian dream in Nagorno-Karabakh was predictable but not inevitable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter