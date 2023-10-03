Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shop theft has been building for years – here's how to tackle retail crime and keep workers safe

By Emmeline Taylor, Professor of Criminology, City, University of London
Retail giants like Boots, Tesco and Primark are pushing for Home Office action after violent incidents and abuse against shop staff almost doubled since the COVID pandemic. Retail crime cost UK shops £1.76 billion in the year to April 2023, according to the British Retail Consortium.

The increase in theft from UK grocery and convenience shops is often blamed on the cost of living crisis. But this situation has been building for many years…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
