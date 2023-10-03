Tolerance.ca
Voice support up in Essential poll, but it is still behind

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
While the latest Essential polls shows an improvement for the “yes” vote, it’s still not enough for it to lead.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
